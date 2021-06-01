Woman pulled from Delray Beach storm drain now rescued from drain in Texas

DELRAY BEACH, Fla. — A naked woman who was rescued from a Delray Beach storm drain in March apparently has had the same thing happen to her in Texas.

Lyndsey Kennedy, 43, of Delray Beach was first reported missing by her boyfriend on March 3.

Fire rescue crews were later called on March 23 to the intersection of West Atlantic and Southwest 11th avenues where they found Kennedy stuck in the drain.

The woman said she entered the drain system after swimming in a canal but later got lost and wandered through the tunnels for weeks.

More than two months later, police in Texas said Kennedy was reported missing Wednesday. She was later found in a storm drain in Grand Prairie, Texas.

Police Spokeswoman Chelsea Kretz said Kennedy was admitted to a hospital for treatment.

When Kennedy was rescued from a storm drain in Delray Beach earlier this year, her mother said Kennedy has a history of mental illness and is a frequent user of illegal narcotics.

The woman's mother also told police that Kennedy has done other odd things in the past and has a history of "making bad decisions when she is high on drugs."

