Woman hit and killed by Tri-Rail train in Delray Beach, police say

DELRAY BEACH, Fla. — A woman was hit and killed by a Tri-Rail train Wednesday morning in Delray Beach, police said.

The Delray Beach Police Department said the fatal crash happened at approximately 8 a.m. in the area of Southwest 10th Street and Congress Avenue.

A woman was struck by a southbound Tri-Rail train and died at the scene, police said. No passengers on the train were hurt.

Eastbound Southwest 10th Street is closed while police investigate the fatal crash.

"Please avoid the area and seek alternative routes," the Delray Beach Police Department posted on X.

