Watch Now
NewsPalm Beach CountyRegion S Palm Beach CountyDelray Beach

Actions

Woman escapes house fire with dog in Delray Beach, 2 cats perish in fire

DBFR woman escaped a house fire with her dog Saturday evening
Delray Beach Fire Rescue
DBFR woman escaped a house fire with her dog Saturday evening
DBFR woman escaped a house fire with her dog Saturday evening
DBFR woman escaped a house fire with her dog Saturday evening
DBFR woman escaped a house fire with her dog Saturday evening
DBFR woman escaped a house fire with her dog Saturday evening
DBFR woman escaped a house fire with her dog Saturday evening
Posted at 9:18 AM, Oct 02, 2022
and last updated 2022-10-02 09:18:33-04

DELRAY BEACH, Fla. — A Delray Beach woman escaped a house fire with her dog Saturday evening. Unfortunately her two cats died in the blaze.

The cause of the fire is under investigation, though it appears to have started in the kitchen and spread to other parts of the home, according to Delray Beach Fire Rescue.

The incident took place just before 7 p.m. in the 200 block of Southeast 1st Avenue.

The woman sustained a minor burn and did not require hospitalization.

Firefighters were able to rescue her pet lizard as well.

DBFR woman escaped a house fire with her dog Saturday evening

Copyright 2022 Scripps Media, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.
'WPTV First Alert Weather Know First' 480x360

Keeping You Safe During Storms