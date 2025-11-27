Volunteers in Delray Beach serve hope alongside Thanksgiving meals to homeless community

DELRAY BEACH, Fl. — Thanksgiving is a day of gratitude — a moment to recognize what and who carries us through the year. This year, people across South Florida spent that day serving others, handing out hot meals, warm smiles, and a little hope to those who need it most.

At the corner of Atlantic and Fifth avenues in Delray Beach, Thanksgiving dinner looked a little different than most. There were no table settings or warm homes, yet gratitude was felt, and it was real.

Hot meals came in Styrofoam containers — homemade and hand-delivered by Bill Caesar, a retired teacher who started the nonprofit Coming Back to Give Back.

"My mom, she was always a giver, and my aunt, they used to always give and help out," said Caesar. "So we started this thing where we fed the homeless every Thursday, my mom and my aunt, and so when my mom, my aunt, they passed on, we just kept the tradition going. And, you know, we were always taught (that) if you have a chance, give back."

Now he comes for them — the people who know what it's like to live without life's essentials. They've gone without food, without shelter, without safety or stability. Here, a hot meal isn't routine — it's relief. A warm conversation isn't background noise — it's someone finally seeing you— and that wasn't taken for granted.

"I love to see them happy, you know, and they see me coming, and they know they're gonna get a hot meal. So I'm bringing delight to them. They bring joy to me. I'd say it's a blessing for both of us," said Caesar.

For people like Fred and Paris, who are down on their luck, it wasn't just about the meal. It was connecting with a familiar face.

Robert, now sleeping on that street, worked for 35 years. His disability checks no longer cover the cost of living.

A hand-delivered plate he received on Thursday may be his first hot meal in a long time. It could be his last for a while, too.

Sam once relied on SNAP benefits to keep him steady. Now he's not sure when or if the next meal will come.

Rudy simply couldn't keep up with rent. The Delray Beach native was priced out of his own town.

For people like Rolle, who is jobless and frustrated, sometimes someone just showing up can be enough to save.

These are the stories we often don't hear. These are the moments we often don't see — moments of humanity both raw and inspiring. Moments of kindness that can both touch a life and transform it.

Moments that teach us: when we pause and just listen, we hear fear, sure, and hunger, yes, but also resilience, humor and hope.

We hear stories that put faces, voices and dignity back into a problem too often reduced to numbers.

Sometimes just listening is the first step toward giving us all a reason to be grateful again.

So as volunteers took their seats beside the people they call family, their Thanksgiving meal began.

Though it may look different than others, every bite carried gratitude — and somehow— felt fuller than anything found at traditional tables.

