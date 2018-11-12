DELRAY BEACH, Fla. - Boston's on the Beach in Delray Beach offered free meals to veterans all day Monday, November 12, 2018, for Veterans Day.

Vets could get a free meal from 11 am -11 pm.

“I had the Key West Special, all kinds of different seafood,” said Army vet Allan Silberstein.

The free meal is a way to say thank you for the years of service the veterans sacrificed. A thank you many vets didn’t get when they came home.

“When you got out you sort of took your uniform and put it away and did not want to be recognized, and today it has turned out completely,” said Army vet Michale Costin.

Costin said a free meal is a simple gesture but one he appreciates.

“They really recognize the amount of time you serve your country,” he said.

Anthony Mays, another Army vet said it feels refreshing to be thought of. He said Boston’s was one of the few places offering a free meal to vets.

“For them to set aside today, even though Veterans Day was yesterday, it says thank you across the board and rings so loud,” said Mays.

He said little things that businesses do can show support on Veterans Day.

“It makes my heart leap for what Boston’s is doIng and to hear the people when you come up to say thank you for your service,” he said.