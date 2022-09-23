Vehicle with 2 dogs inside stolen outside CVS store in Delray Beach

DELRAY BEACH, Fla. — Delray Beach police are investigating after a vehicle with two dogs inside was stolen Thursday afternoon.

Police said the incident occurred around 3:30 p.m. outside a CVS store located on George Bush Boulevard.

A person of interest has been detained, according to Ted White, a Delray Beach Police Department spokesperson.

The owner of the vehicle told WPTV that a 6-month-old blue Great Dane puppy and a 12-year-old Chihuahua were inside her black Hyundai Santa Fe when the vehicle was stolen.

The victim described the suspect as a white man in his mid-twenties wearing a black shirt, and cargo shorts with "palm trees on it."

White said the vehicle and the dogs have not yet been recovered.

