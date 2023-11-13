Vehicle involved in fatal hit-and-run in Delray Beach found

DELRAY BEACH, Fla. — The car involved in a hit-and-run crash that killed a 71-year-old man in Delray Beach was found Monday, police said.



Now, they are searching for the person who was behind the wheel during the incident Saturday.

Romeo Della Valle, who was walking to his apartment from a convenience store, was loved by his neighbors.

"Every day he used to come like twice and he used to buy lottery and cigarettes," Mohammad Karim said.

Family contributed Romeo Dellavalle of Delray Beach.



Karim and his brother have owned the ABC Mini Mart in Delray Beach for 23 years. For the past two years he said Della Valle would come in with a smile and conversation.

"When I heard this morning one of my customers told me I could not believe it and I cried," he said. "Because I'll be missing him for a long time."

Della Valle was killed around 7:30 p.m. near his apartment complex at 1301 SW 10th Ave.



Witnesses at the scene said he was walking home .

His twin brother Remulus Della Valle, who came to Delray Beach from New York after receiving the news, said his brother's death is senseless.

Matt Kauerauf/WPTV

Remulus Della Valle, the brother of the hit-run victim Romeo says wants police "to apprehend and chain this criminal."



"To hit somebody like that and abandon at high speed is a crime," he said. "People should be punished for that."

The vehicle involved in the incident is now in the hands off the Delray Beach Police Department. The next task is finding the driver who was behind the wheel.

Originally police said they were looking a dark cherry red or dark-colored 2013 to 2016 Chevy Malibu. According to police, they believed the car received significant damage to its front end, including the grill, headlights, windshield and the front-end driver’s side fog light cover.

If you have any information about this incident, contact Traffic Homicide Investigator Henry Lugo at 561-243-7800. You can remain anonymous.

Romeo Delle Valle's family has set up a GoFundMe page seeking support for his funeral.