DELRAY BEACH, Fla. — Delray Beach is now down a commissioner after former Commissioner Rob Long was elected to the Florida House during Tuesday’s special election in Palm Beach County.

Long captured 63% of the vote in a landslide victory for House District 90, filling the seat previously held by Rep. Joe Casello, who died of a heart attack in July.

WATCH WPTV'S COVERAGE BELOW:

Vacant Seat, Split Vote: Delray Beach Commission fails to secure temporary commissioner

Long’s departure leaves an open seat on the Delray Beach City Commission after city leaders failed to agree on appointing a temporary commissioner during Monday’s meeting.

Commissioners were deadlocked, voting 2–2 between nominees Yvonne Odom and Price Patton, leaving uncertainty about how the commission will move forward with an empty seat.

Carney said he hopes a January vote will break the tie but warned the stalemate could slow city business if it continues.

Carney said, “Whether you’re in a minority or the majority in a vote, you want the policies to move forward — the votes to move forward — when you’re not moving forward, you’re stagnated and that’s not good for a municipal government.”

The temporary commissioner would fill Long’s seat but would not be allowed to run for the position in the March municipal election.

Both nominees pitched their vision for the role during Monday’s meeting. Patton, a youth volunteer and longtime historic preservation advocate, emphasized his experience working with city staff.

Patton said, “I think I understand the city very well. My restoration work has taught me the inner workings of city hall and I think I have the experience to hit the ground running.”

Odom, a longtime educator in Delray Beach, highlighted her decades of service and her connection to the city’s diverse history.

Odom said, “All my time has been spent in Delray teaching. And I just love this city. And what I love about it is especially historically how Black people and White people have gotten along and I don’t think the new people understand the magnitude of this city.”

Unlike some nearby municipalities, the Delray Beach mayor does not have the authority to break a tie vote — meaning the seat will remain vacant until commissioners reach a majority decision.

Carney said he is confident that with a few months until the March elections — even without a new commissioner — it should not hamper business too much.

This story was reported on-air by a journalist and has been converted to this platform with the assistance of AI. Our editorial team verifies all reporting on all platforms for fairness and accuracy.