U.S. Marshals arrest suspect in fatal shooting at Delray Beach convenience store

Police say surveillance footage helped find the suspect
A person who lives in the community told WPTV they want more police patrolling this block.
A 39-year-old man was arrested by U.S. Marshals on Thursday, in connection with a fatal shooting at Bi-Low Market last month.

U.S. Marshals, in collaboration with the Delray Beach Police Department, arrested James Jones in Delray Beach. He is set to be charged in the Dec. 23 shooting death of 30-year-old Timmy Hayes.

Hayes was shot outside the store, and pronounced dead at the scene.

After the shooting, Delray Beach police distributed surveillance images of the suspect from Bi-Low Market, showing the clothing they were wearing. They say that footage "provided key evidence that assisted investigators in identifying Jones as the suspect."

Investigators initially said the shooting was a targeted attack. There was no further info on the motive behind the shooting.

Jones is facing a first-degree murder charge.

