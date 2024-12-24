Delray Beach police seek community's help identifying suspect in fatal shooting at Bi-Low Market

DELRAY BEACH, Fla. — Delray Beach police are looking for info on a suspect they say was involved in a fatal shooting at Bi-Low Market Monday.

The shooting reportedly occurred at 11:51 a.m. Monday morning. When officers arrived at the convenience store at 24 NW 8th Avenue, they discovered victim Timmy Hayes, 30, who was pronounced dead at the scene.

The suspect fled the scene after the shooting, which police are calling a targeted attack. However, surveillance images from the convenience store show a man wearing a black sweatshirt with a white cross on the front and the quote "Pray about it as much as you think about it" on the back.

Delray Beach Police Department

The Delray Beach Police Department asks that anyone with information about the shooting contact Detective Kyle Kinney at 561-243-7828.