Truck engulfed by fire on southbound I-95 in Delray Beach

Scott Sutton
6:30 AM, Aug 17, 2018
9:41 AM, Aug 17, 2018

A truck is fully engulfed in flames on Interstate 95 southbound in Delray Beach.

Copyright 2018 Scripps Media, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

DELRAY BEACH, Fla. - A pickup truck hauling a trailer was fully engulfed by flames Friday morning on Interstate 95 southbound in Delray Beach. 

RELATED: Live traffic map

At 6:30 a.m., Chopper 5 spotted a huge fireball with crews at the scene actively working to douse the flames near the Atlantic Avenue exit.

It's unclear if anyone was hurt. One person could be seen outside the vehicle while the truck was burning.

All lanes are back open after earlier closures.

Copyright 2018 Scripps Media, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Print this article Back to Top