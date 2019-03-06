DELRAY BEACH, Fla. — The Delray Beach Police Department is warning the public after an 80-year-old woman was scammed of thousands of dollars.

The victim told Delray Beach police she received a text on Feb. 28 from someone claiming to be her pastor.

The texts asked her to buy multiple gift cards and send pictures of them.

Investigators say the woman ended up buying $10,500 worth of gift cards from Amazon, Mastercard, Google Play, eBay and Visa.

Police spokeswoman Dani Moschella says this is a popular type of scam.

"It is important for each one of us who has an elderly neighbor or relative, or if you yourself have been scammed, share this story. Let them know there are these con artists are out there, and they are very good at what they do," said Moschella.

No arrests have been made in the case.

Police want to remind people to never buy gift cards and send photos of them.