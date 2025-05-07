'They will feel the pinch': Delray Beach water bills expected to nearly double

DELRAY BEACH, Fla. — Delray Beach city commissioners are preparing to vote on proposals and rate changes to the new water treatment plant project expected to replace the current facility.

Recent water quality regulations imposed by the Environmental Protection Agency have required a total redesign of the facility, raising its capacity from 14 million gallons per day (MGD) to 22 MGD.

WATCH: 'I think a lot of people will pay, but they will feel the pinch,' Alex Bent says

Why Delray Beach water bills expected to nearly double

On July 1, 2023, the city commission approved a rate adjustment based on an initial construction cost estimate of $140 million for the new plant, however the construction cost has escalated to $280 million.

Issues driving the rate adjustment are a rise in operating costs such as electricity supplies and equipment.

A rise in personnel costs such as labor and benefits as well as major capital expenditures are also contributing factors.

"I think clean drinking water is good, but I'm not relying on Delray Beach for that," said Delray Beach resident Michael Stern.

He has resorted to using a water filter and a meter to test the quality of the tap water.

Stern spoke in favor of the rates during the city commission meeting, where project officials proposed raising water rates.

Currently, the average water bill in Delray Beach is nearly $69.11 per month. They're proposing increasing it $9.32 for 2026 with a 6-year increase to nearly doubling water bills to $116.80 by 2031.

The hike is in effort to cover routine operation and maintenance expenses, the debt incurred by the bonds, and other capital needs of the project.

"I'm not sure everyone can pay such high rates for water," said Alex Bent. "It's another bill that's being added towards what a lot of families have to deal with."

Bent is a newlywed who just bought a house with his wife in Delray Beach.

He said they've budgeted to afford renovations and buy new furniture, but the water rate increase was not something they prepared for.

"I see it affecting a lot of households, but everybody needs water and you have to pay it," said Bent. "So, I think a lot of people will pay but they will feel the pinch."

WPTV spoke with Utilities Director Hassan Hadjimiry who said this is the largest project that's ever happened in the city of Delray Beach.

He said the city hasn't raised the water rates here in Delray Beach in over 10 years.

It's worth noting even with the proposed rate increase, Delray Beach would still be paying below average of $93.59 compared to neighboring communities.

Delray Beach commissioners are expected to vote on project proposals and rates at the city commission meeting on May 20.

He encourages residents to attend, but mentioned there will be community engagement meetings mid-June at the municipal golf course to better understand the changes.