'The kids call her our hero': Community helps homeless family get back on their feet

DELRAY BEACH, Fla. — Officials in Palm Beach County say homeless shelters are either full or pushing maximum capacity, leaving struggling families with very few places to turn.

One family in Delray Beach has been dealing with this reality for the past month.

Alexandra Volcin and her seven children have been living and sharing one motel room.

The children range from four years old to 14 years old.

At one point, Volcin and her kids all had to live out of their car when she missed a payment for the motel room.

"It's really hard... My son always tells me, it's going to get better. God going to have to bless us one day," Volcin told WPTV's Kayla McDermott.

Volcin said she reached out to the local shelters but was told, "I gotta be at least 25 with three kids to be able to get a room."

With no other options, Volcin took to social media to ask for help.

That is where she met Cara Destefano.

"I paid the bill, took Alex shopping," said Destefano.

WPTV

She was able to get Volcin and her children back into their motel room and out of their car.

Destefano has also been working with her friend Jenn Kinn to help the family by:



Collecting donations

Dropping off Halloween costumes

Landing Volcin a steady job

The women have also set up a meal train with others in the community.

People in Delray Beach are signing up to cook meals for the family, which they then deliver to them every night.

As of right now, the family is scheduled to receive meals every day for the next month.

"The kids call her our hero," Volcin shared.

Destefano hopes people just continue to support the family.

"I won't be happy until she is in a home with her children with a roof over her head that she feels safe in," said Destefano.

Destefano and Finn have made an online fundraising page for people to contribute to the meal train or help with donations.