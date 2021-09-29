Tesla lands on 2 parked vehicles in Delray Beach Walmart parking lot

DELRAY BEACH, Fla. — The driver of a Tesla apparently had some problems parking their ride Wednesday morning.

Delray Beach Fire Rescue posted on Facebook that a driver overshot a parking space at a Walmart located along Military Trail.

Delray Beach Fire Rescue

Officials said this caused the vehicle to travel through some bushes, landing on top of two parked vehicles.

Firefighters responded to the scene and had to assist three people out of their cars.

No one was hurt in the wreck, according to Fire Rescue.

It's unclear if the driver was cited for the crash.