Watch
NewsRegion S Palm Beach CountyDelray Beach

Actions

Tesla lands on 2 parked vehicles in Delray Beach Walmart parking lot

No one injured in wreck
items.[0].image.alt
Delray Beach Fire Rescue
A Tesla was involved in a crash in a Walmart parking lot in Delray Beach on Sept. 29, 2021.
Tesla crash in Delray Beach Walmart parking lot on Sept. 29, 2021
Posted at 12:22 PM, Sep 29, 2021
and last updated 2021-09-29 12:22:01-04

DELRAY BEACH, Fla. — The driver of a Tesla apparently had some problems parking their ride Wednesday morning.

Delray Beach Fire Rescue posted on Facebook that a driver overshot a parking space at a Walmart located along Military Trail.

Tesla crash in Delray Beach Walmart parking lot on Sept. 29, 2021
A Tesla was involved in a crash in a Walmart parking lot in Delray Beach on Sept. 29, 2021.

Officials said this caused the vehicle to travel through some bushes, landing on top of two parked vehicles.

Firefighters responded to the scene and had to assist three people out of their cars.

No one was hurt in the wreck, according to Fire Rescue.

It's unclear if the driver was cited for the crash.

Copyright 2021 Scripps Media, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.