Tennis coach Bill Murray inducted into Black Tennis Hall of Fame

DELRAY BEACH, Fla. — Tennis stars like Venus and Serena Williams and Coco Gauff come to mind when you mention tennis coach Bill Murray.

Over the weekend he was inducted into the Black Tennis Hall of Fame, in Richmond, Virginia.



Murray has been a fixture at Pompey Park since 1972, when he returned home from the Vietnam War to be a supervisor overseeing the sports fields and teaching swimming lessons to kids in the Poinciana Heights neighborhood.

He is a local legend who many consider a trailblazer.

"I don't feel like a trailblazer but if you want to call it that, they say I'm a legend," he said.

The Black Tennis Hall of Fame honored Murray for his contributions to the game of tennis and life.

"The Black Hall of Fame came about to give recognition to all the players who played they don't get it nowhere else," he said. "They recognize all the contributions of black players like Arthur Ashe and Althea Gibson."

Murray said coaching is one of his life's endeavors, one he said has helped to change the makeup of tennis.

I asked Murray what he wants to be remembered most for.

"I was part of when we changed the face of tennis. It went from a non-traditional sport to an all-inclusive sport," he said.

