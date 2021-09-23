South Florida man honored for saving girl from rip current

DELRAY BEACH, Fla. — A 10-year-old girl was rescued from a rip current this past Mother’s Day in Delray Beach.

Logan Gaynor, 24, was working at a local beach resort when he heard someone screaming in the water.

It was a day at a Delray Beach resort to celebrate Mother’s Day for Nikki Ray and her twin daughters, Dafne and Alin Buyurgan.

"She was in knee-length water," Nikki said.

Nikki said Dafne started screaming.

"Her twin sister says, Alin says, mommy I think she is drowning," Nikki said.

Running into the water, Nikki said it was almost impossible to reach Dafne who kept moving further away, caught in a rip current.

"I was scared it was like sucking out my soul the waves kept going above my head," Dafne said.

Gaynor was working at the resort and heard the screams. He said he didn’t hesitate to run into the water to help dafne

"I knew she was not doing well, so I just, instincts," Gaynor said.

Logan was able to get Dafne to shore, and Nikki said she was able to swim back after

"If it weren’t for Logan, I am guessing we maybe had two minutes to survive," Dafne said.

On Thursday, Delray Beach Fire Rescue honored Logan with a life-saving award.

"We are so thankful he was there and he had the bravery to selflessly, knowing he could have died too," Nikki said.

Nikki said they are so happy Logan is being recognized for what he did. They all say the what-ifs of him not being there are hard to imagine

The three said they hope their story is a reminder how dangerous rip currents are and to always be aware of the weather and warnings at the beach.