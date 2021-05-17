South Beach Wine & Food Festival travels to Delray Beach

DELRAY BEACH, Fla. — The Delray Beach Market is reaching new heights in its ongoing quest to help the restaurant industry bounce back.

The massive food hall will join forces with the South Beach Wine and Food Festival on Thursday to host the first-ever event within Delray Beach.

The event will be part of the four-day festival's opening night festivities.

DELRAY BEACH🥂South Beach Wine & Food Festival is making its way north to Palm Beach County this week! It'll be part of the 4-day festival’s opening night festivities at #DelrayBeachMarket marking the 1st time #DelrayBeach is hosting a SOBE WFF event...big win for culinary scene! pic.twitter.com/Lva3ILQ1DZ — Linnie Supall WPTV (@LinnieSupall) May 17, 2021

The festival attracts foodies from across South Florida and will continue to celebrate Delray Beach as a top culinary destination in the region.

Attendees will be able to enjoy cuisine prepared by Chef Nick DiGiovanni, a former finalist on the cooking reality television show "MasterChef."

There will also be a wide selection of food offerings from more than two dozen resident culinary vendors.

The event will take place at the Delray Beach Market located at 33 Southeast Third Ave. on Thursday from 7 p.m. to 10 p.m.

Click here to purchase a ticket to the event.