Sixth annual 'Empty Bowl' event held in Delray Beach

DELRAY BEACH, Fla. — The 6th annual 'Empty Bowls' event in Delray Beach took place Saturday in effort to raise funds for the Palm Beach County Food Bank and their efforts to alleviate food insecurity.

With the slogan 'eat simply so other can simply eat,' the event welcomes in guest to have a meal together consisting of some bread and a bowl of soup.

The concept is simple by design, in effort to raise awareness on all the families who can't afford to have a bowl of soup to eat every day.

According to the Palm Beach County Food Bank, there are over 181,000 individuals in Palm Beach County that are at risk for food insecurity, and 53,000 of those are children.

"We do what we can to make sure that nobody goes to bed hungry. I hear of the stories firsthand, they're heartbreaking. And there is an abundance of food in the united states that nobody, nobody should have to go to bed hungry," said Jamie Kendall, the CEO of the Palm Beach County Food Bank.

Each ticket costs $30 which goes back to the Palm Beach County Food Bank and their efforts to help feed families in need.

Through the pandemic the Food Bank continues to see families in need of services, and with supply chain issues, donations have been lesser causing organizations resorting to purchasing food which has become a big expense.

"The Palm Beach County Food Bank is here to help, it is our soul mission to alleviate hunger here at home and help our neighbors in need and there's hope and there's a support system, and there are a lot of like minded individuals here in this very giving community who want to give hope. And having food and access to food and healthy food is needed," said Kendall.

Old School Bakery will provide rustic bread and 30 local chefs will donate savory, signature soups, all served by local community leaders.