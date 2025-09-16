Residents express concerns after Delray Beach raises millage rate to help with city deficit

DELRAY BEACH, Fla. — A 3-2 vote by city of Delray Beach commissioners approved a plan to increase the city’s millage rate for the first time in over a decade, raising it from 5.94 mills to 6.19 mills.

This move comes just a year after commissioners had approved an aggressive rate drop from 6.5 mills down to 5.9 mills, to save residents money on taxes.

However, Commissioner Juli Casale told WPTV, that drop came at a cost.

"Keeping it where he wanted to keep it at, the 5.9, left the city with a $25 million deficit," said Casale in response to Delray Beach Mayor Tom Carney's effort to maintain the rate at 5.9 mills.

Although Casale had voted in favor of the 5.9 drop last year, she reversed her stance on Monday, voting to increase the rate to support essential city services. “We need money to run the city, that's the bottom line,” she stated.

Despite the increase, the new 6.19 mills rate is still lower than what it was in 2024 and significantly lower than rates seen in 2017.

The city administration argued that this adjustment puts them back on track in their commitment to gradually lower the millage rate each year.

However, Deputy Vice Mayor Angela Burns voted in favor of keeping the lower rate saying the new 6.1920 rate won't solve the financial issues the city is facing, and only burdening residents.

“My message of hope is, if you watch the meeting, there are ways we can get additional revenue," Casale added. I think that is the goal for the city to look at some additional revenue sources to take some of the burden off the taxpayers.”

However, Mayor Tom Carney has voiced strong opposition to the increase.

“This is a really bad time to raise taxes on people,” he said.

He advocated for maintaining the 5.9 mills rate, which he championed last year, despite concerns raised by leaders in police, fire, public works, and parks and recreation about how that low millage rate could impact their budgets.

“If you look at just how much they've been paying over the years, it's enough," Carney argued. "It's time for the city to do its job to figure out where they can find the savings. And until you put their feet to the fire, why should they?”

Resident Susan Hansford shares the mayor’s sentiments regarding rising costs.

“The cost just keeps going up, up, up, up, up,” she remarked during Monday's meeting.

According to city officials, a homeowner with $447,888 in assessed property will experience an increase of $113 in their property tax bill.

Given that Hansford’s home is nearly three times that amount, the financial strain is apparent.

“I have Social Security and my savings. That's it,” said Hansford.

“Is that something you can afford?” asked Lopez.

“Not really,” she responded. “I think the residents' voices are what needs to be heard.”

Hansford is urging the city to seek funding elsewhere.

“My plan now is to take money out of my savings and dwindle it down a little more every year,” Hansford expressed.

The new millage rate goes into effect October 1, marking the start of the new fiscal year.

