Delray Beach leaders split over millage rate, cuts, expenses

DELRAY BEACH, Fla. — City leaders in Delray Beach are divided on the best approach to enhance the city’s revenue as financial challenges continue to mount. During a July 22 special meeting, officials voted in favor of establishing a capped millage rate of 6.1611. Delray Beach leaders clash over the increase.

Mayor Tom Carney emphasized the need to closely examine the city’s budget before considering another increase in the millage rate.

“You set the numbers at 5.9% and force everyone to go back to the drawing board,” Carney said. “This way, the taxpayers of Delray Beach will only pay an 8% increase in taxes, instead of something higher,” Carney said at the special meeting.

To alleviate financial pressure, Carney proposed moving city-funded events, such as the St. Patrick’s Day Parade and the 505 Teen Center, from the budget.

“It seems to me you don’t go to the taxpayers to ask for more money until you’ve done everything possible to not affect services,” Carney explained. “None of the items I discussed would impact public safety, water, or sewer services.”

Commissioner Juli Casale expressed that Delray Beach’s financial difficulties have been brewing for quite some time.

“What is the city’s long-term financial resilience?” asked Casale.

Casale said the city’s expenses have outpaced its revenue. “You are seeing a significant increase in the cost of doing business,” Casale noted. “Everything, from construction projects to our union contracts, is costing more.”

Delray Beach resident, Christina Morrison expressed her concern over the city’s finances and how it could impact infrastructure. “My concern is that we have an aging infrastructure,” Morrison said. “We have a water plant that needs replacement, along with aging pipes and sewer systems.”

The commission will vote on whether to increase the operating millage rate in September or keep last year’s rate.