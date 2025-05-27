Push for pedestrian safety could reroute traffic away from Atlantic Avenue

DELRAY BEACH, Fla. — The off-season typically brings a lull to stores and restaurants, destinations like Atlantic Avenue in Delray Beach continue to experience heavy foot and vehicle traffic year-round.

The congestion on this popular thoroughfare has prompted city leaders to consider measures to enhance pedestrian safety and ease the chaotic flow of commuters.

WPTV’s Joel Lopez delves into plans that could fundamentally reroute traffic along Atlantic Avenue.

The issue is that Atlantic Avenue often turns into a cluster of beachgoers, diners, and shoppers all funneling down one road, so we're breaking down the possible changes to lanes, routes, and even traffic lights to help alleviate some of this congestion.

Local resident Diane Vezina shared her firsthand experience, recounting a close call while crossing North Atlantic Avenue: “There are cars turning, people crossing, and bicycles trying to get through. I was crossing, and somebody almost turned on me.” When Lopez asked if the vehicle nearly struck her, she confirmed, “Yeah, yeah. You never know if you’re going to make it safely through the intersection.”

This is a legitimate concern, as the area has seen a troubling number of crashes involving cars, bicycles, and pedestrians.

It's an issue Delray Beach city staff are exploring and looking to make changes along Atlantic Avenue to prioritize safety for those on foot.

Proposed solutions include new signage along West Atlantic Avenue directing beachgoers and large trucks to turn onto 2nd Avenue or 1st Avenue to ease congestion as they approach East Atlantic Avenue.

The goal of these changes is to reroute traffic, ensuring that only those heading to local shops and restaurants remain on West Atlantic Avenue as they approach Swinton Avenue.

“The more cars they can get to go around Atlantic Avenue, the happier my dog Daisy and I are,” stated Andrew Bedick, a local resident who walks his dog daily. “It can get congested for sure. It's very important, we're not trying to get hit by any cars.”

Additional proposed measures include eliminating some parallel parking along West Atlantic Avenue as well as raised intersections designed to slow down vehicles.

Staff also proposed the potential elimination of the right-turn lane on Swinton Avenue, and the introduction of a wider sidewalk to shorten the distance for pedestrians crossing the road.

City staff are also considering adjustments to the timing of traffic lights along Atlantic Avenue.

The length of a red light would be shortened for some lights, but others would be lengthened to provide pedestrians with more time to cross safely.

“It’s essential to ensure we’re not at risk while crossing,” Bedick added.

While these plans are still in the works and have not been finalized, city commissioners have raised concerns about specific details of the proposal and its effectiveness in alleviating traffic woes on Atlantic Avenue.

City staff are currently revising the proposal, which will be presented to commissioners for a vote at a future date.