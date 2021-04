DELRAY BEACH, Fla. — A precautionary boil water notice remains in effect for some residents and businesses in Delray Beach.

According to the City of Delray Beach, crews repaired a water main break Tuesday at Lowson Boulevard, between Congress Avenue and Homewood Boulevard.

The precautionary boil water notice will remain in effect until further notice for residences and buildings located at 2101 through 2737 Lowson Boulevard.