Police seeing rise in checks stolen out of Delray Beach mailboxes

DELRAY BEACH, Fla. — Delray Beach Police are warning people in the area of a resurgence in crime involving check washing.

How it works is criminals will go to people's mailboxes, take out checks intended for bills or other payments, then they change the name and check total, and pocket the money for themselves.

"This area has been built up lately and there's a lot of walking back and forth on this road," said Gary Myers who lives in Delray Beach. "I'm very worried about it, I put bills in the mail all the time and I have to worry about someone taking them out."

Myers says his house has been a victim of mail theft before and worries the crime will increase as more people move into the area.

For people visiting town like Willa Perlman news of the check thefts is a red flag.

Another alternative for paying your bills is to switch to paying online just make sure you are using a seure internet connection to avoid cyber hacking.

"Not only is it an issue with paying bills its an issue with your credit rating and that's not fair.

Perlman says she's considering moving to Delray Beach from Rhode Island but is now worried about the crime.

"If there's theft going on it scares me because it's for me and I'd be living alone and the other is it scares me in terms of property value," says Perlman.

Delray police say it's best to use black gel ink pens when writing a check because it's the most difficult to wash off and drop mail off at the post office instead.

"I check my accounts regularly but like if you mail it, it might be a week or two before it even gets there, and before that there could be a lot of fraud on that," said Myers.

Police say if you have to pay a bill through mail don't leave any checks inside your mailbox overnight.

"The solution is to find these criminals and make it happen quickly and really make them pay and prosecute them so hopefully the message will get out that Delray isn't going to tolerate this," Perlman.