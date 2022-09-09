Police searching for missing, endangered man in Delray Beach

DELRAY BEACH, Fla. — Delray Beach police are searching for a missing and endangered man who family members say was diagnosed with early onset dementia and has other health problems.

Police said Clarel Jean Louis, 40, left his home in the 3000 block of Dorson Way Friday around 10:30 a.m. driving a 2005 red Toyota Camry with Florida tag 996QXG.

Louis is described as 5 foot 10 inches tall and weighing 220 pounds.

He was last seen wearing a yellow and white shirt with baseball shorts.

Anyone who sees Louis is asked to call the Delray Beach Police Department at 561-243-7800.