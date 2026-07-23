One week left to see Delray Beach time capsule artifacts on display

DELRAY BEACH, Fla. — Residents and visitors have one week left to see pieces of Delray Beach history up close.

The contents of a time capsule the city unsealed weeks ago on July 4 are currently on display at the Delray Beach Historical Society.

Kayleigh Howald, the society's archivist, told Delray Beach reporter Victor Jorges that the collection of artifacts tells the story of the city 50 years ago, and it's drawing all sorts of visitors.

"People who were here either on vacation or living here in the 1970s and want to experience a little bit of that again, and also people who were just kind of curious to see what happens when something comes out of a time capsule," she said.

Among the items taken from the time capsule: a cassette tape, a yearbook from the Sea Grape Garden Club, a student handbook from Carver Middle School, a pet rock, the city's budget and a phone book. There's also an unopened letter addressed to the Rotary Club of Delray Beach. The capsule was originally sealed by the city in 1976.

The time capsule exhibit, titled "Spirit of 1976," is on display until July 31.

The Historical Society and Museum are open Tuesday through Friday from 11 a.m. to 3 p.m.

Admission to this and all exhibits at the museum is free.