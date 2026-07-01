DELRAY BEACH, Fla. — A piece of local history that's been buried for half a century see daylight this weekend in Delray Beach.

The city will open a historic time capsule during its Fourth of July celebration on Saturday – the same capsule that was sealed and buried in 1976 when America celebrated its 200th birthday.

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Delray Beach to open 50-year-old time capsule during Fourth of July celebration

City leaders say the capsule contains memories, messages and artifacts from a past generation.

David E. Randolph, a former city council member who was in office when the capsule was sealed, gave WPTV reporter Victor Jorges a preview of his contribution.

"(It's) only one item. And it's a collection of my thoughts about my race, my education, and my highlights and awards – and I have a number of them," Randolph said.

The time capsule ceremony begins at 5 p.m. Saturday at Atlantic Avenue and A1A as part of Delray Beach's Fourth of July festivities. The annual celebration draws more than 20,000 people and features food trucks, vendors, children's activities, live music, and a fireworks show at 9 p.m.

After the ceremony, items from the time capsule – including Randolph's written thoughts – will go on display. The city plans to showcase select pieces at the Delray Beach Historical Society.