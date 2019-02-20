WEST PALM BEACH, Fla. — An off-duty Palm Beach County deputy, who was involved in a crash last year in Delray Beach that critically injured a teen, had his driver’s license suspended for three months Wednesday.

Michael D'Avanzo was ticketed for speeding and running a stop sign in the wreck July 15, 2018.

D’Avanzo’s pickup truck hit a vehicle carrying 18-year-old Farrah Fox, which left the University of Central Florida student comatose for a month.

The Palm Beach County State Attorney declined to charge D'Avanzo, saying the stop sign was blocked by a low-hanging tree, and drivers traveling at or above the speed limit would not have seen it.

Police body-camera video recorded shortly after the crash shows D’Avanzo telling an officer, "My life is over man. All I had to do was stop. I didn't see the f****** stop sign."

On Wednesday, D’Avanzo was also fined $500 and ordered to attend driving school for aggressive driving.

The Palm Beach County Sheriff's Office said D'Avanzo remains on active duty.