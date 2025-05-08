DELRAY BEACH, Fla. — A Delray Beach nurse at South County Mental Health Center is behind bars accused of attacking an elderly patient in January.

According to the report overnight nurse Alexander Levin, 44, attacked patient, Thomas Hennick, 66 leaving him injured.

Nurse arrested for throwing patient at Delray Beach mental health clinic

The incident is shocking to former patients and Palm Beach County residents, like Rose Arem.

“Well, I’m old and it would be horror if that happened to me with fear of permanent injury,” said Area.

WPTV Rose Arem is shocked after learning about the incident on Wednesday.

According to the arrest report, Hennick claims he asked Levin for medication but was ignored.

He admits calling Levin ‘lazy’ followed by a derogatory name and moments later, Levin pushed him to the floor, twice.

Delray Beach police officers reviewed surveillance video showing the attack.

“The nurse should know better,” said Arem. “Words mean nothing. The nurse had no right.”

Hennick suffered a chipped arm bone from the attack leaving many calling for change.

“He really should be fired,” said Arem. “You cannot hit a patient.”

Levin is facing an aggravated battery charge.

WPTV’s Zitlali Solache reached out the clinic asking for comment about the incident and Levin’s employment status but have not heard back.