No set cost for investigation into crash between Delray Beach Fire Rescue truck and Brightline train

According to records WPTV received from a public records request, taxpayers will pay an unknown amount for an independent investigation into Delray Beach Fire Rescue.

In January, the city announced in a press release that it hired Johnson Jackson PLLC to investigate Delray Beach Fire Rescue, after a Brightline train crashed into a city-owned fire truck in December. But the city didn't specify the cost for the investigation.

Cost of independent investigation into Delray Beach Fire Rescue unknown

No set cost for investigation into Brightline crash with fire truck

According to the "Terms of Representation," the city will pay investigators monthly at rates of $300, $250 or $125 per hour, based on the Johnson Jackson employee who works on the case. The city also agreed to pay monthly invoices, which will include other fees like travel expenses.

The document lists the scope of services as a formal administrative investigation following the collision between a city fire engine and a Brightline train.

A city spokesperson did not respond to WPTV's questions about the potential or expected cost of the investigation.

WPTV's Ethan Stein obtained email records from Fire Chief Ronald Martin, showing there are two different investigations stemming from the crash. Letters WPTV obtained from a public records request show two employees are on leave for the review of an employee's driving history while the other investigation is focused on the crash itself.

A press release from the city said Johnson Jackson PLLC, based in Tampa, will conduct both investigations.

"The investigations they are carrying out on behalf of the city are about ensuring our policies and procedures are followed and identifying areas for improvement, and we need to allow the investigative process to run its course," said Delray Beach Mayor Tom Carney in a press release.

Delray Beach Fire truck driver in Brightline crash had license previously suspended Ethan Stein

A city spokesperson did not respond to WPTV's requests for an interview with Delray Beach city employees, like the city manager or fire chief.

"Our firefighters do incredible work every day, and we owe it to them and the public to make sure we're operating at the highest standards. This process will take time, but I have and will stay focused on transparency, accountability, and doing what's best for Delray Beach," the mayor said in a press release.

Video from Brightline shows the truck was on the tracks while the crossing arms were down. CAD reports and 911 calls released by the city show the truck was en route to a call for a structure fire in a high rise.

Emails from Martin show he gave new "general orders" five days after the crash. The first new requirement is forcing employees who had a change in their driver's license status, to report it through the chain of command to the deputy fire chief.

He also directed every staff member to perform a driver's license check and provide the results to fire rescue administration staff.