DELRAY BEACH, Fla. — Darrell Hunter has officially taken the helm of the Delray Beach Police Department, stepping into the role of chief after nearly two decades on the force.

Hunter, who was sworn in last week, said the position is one he has envisioned since he first joined the department 19 years ago.

New Delray Beach police chief Darrell Hunter outlines vision after 19 years with department

"It's been awesome. I mean, it's been a dream that's been fulfilled," Hunter said.

He now oversees 174 officers at a pivotal moment for the agency. His appointment comes weeks after the city and the police union reached an agreement on a new contract, ending months of tense negotiations. The department has also faced reports of staffing shortages and concerns over officer pay.

Hunter says he's ready to move forward.

"I don't focus on things that's beyond my control. That part of the business is done, and it's behind us. We as an agency have turned the page," Hunter said.

As he begins his tenure, Hunter outlined three guiding principles for the department: making Delray Beach "the safest city in America," improving community relations, and increasing operational efficiency.

"We have a welcoming spirit here in Delray Beach, and I want to continue to strengthen that," Hunter said. "I want our residents to know that they have a police force that is working along with them make sure that we safeguard our community. This is a true partnership."

A key part of his approach includes regular community engagement through monthly walks and public events.

"I had an opportunity to listen to our community. That's what my executive team and I are doing with these series of engagements. One of the things they wanted to do is engage with us more and know a lot of our officers," Hunter said.

Looking ahead, Hunter says the Delray Beach Police Department is exploring new technology to improve the efficiency of the force.

