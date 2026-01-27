New Delray Beach noise ordinance moves forward with strict rules city-wide

DELRAY BEACH, Fla. — City leaders in Delray Beach are implementing stricter noise regulations across the city.

The proposed noise ordinance establishes specific decibel limits based on time of day and location, responding to growing resident complaints as the city continues to expand.

"There are complaints, quite a bit — and that's why we felt we needed to address it," said Commissioner Juli Casale.

The new rules create different standards for "active hours" and "quiet hours." Active hours run from 7 am to 10 pm citywide, but the entertainment district gets extended hours until 1 am on weekends.

The entertainment district will have higher noise limits than residential areas, with different thresholds for daytime and nighttime hours. Residential areas face the strictest limits under the new regulations.

"With all of that, you get more noise and more people in close proximity, so we're just again, trying to balance the quality of life of the residents with the success of the businesses," Casale said.

The entertainment district encompasses downtown Delray Beach, which includes NE 2nd Street on the north, SE 2nd Street on the south, Federal Highway/6th Avenue on the east, and Swinton Avenue on the west.

Code enforcement officers will use approximately five sound meters costing approximately $7,000 each to measure violations. First-time offenders receive warnings, with fines starting at $250 and second offenses carry $500.

The changes have sparked concerns among visitors and musicians who see live music as a key part of the city's character.

"I gotta know why they're complaining about the noise," said Jorge Fusaro."That's why we came here for excitement. I'm not dead. When I die, then put me in the ground, then I'll worry about being quiet. Right now I'm enjoying my life.”

Local musicians wonder about the potential impact on businesses that feature live performances.

"You can't play this music really soft," said Mike Lorusso. "You got a nice music crowd up here. People like their music up here."

The ordinance includes numerous exemptions, including emergency vehicles, construction during permitted hours and city-approved special events.

The ordinance will proceed to its second reading next month before final approval.

"We want them to know what is appropriate. What's not appropriate and to try to keep it within that level,” said Casale.