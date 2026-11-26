DELRAY BEACH, Fla. — While many families gathered around the dinner table Thursday, Bill Caesar spent his Thanksgiving making sure those without a table to gather around weren't forgotten.

Inside a Delray Beach home, about 40 volunteers worked together to pack 350 plates of hot food, complete with turkey, mashed potatoes and string beans.

It's a Thanksgiving tradition Caesar has carried on for about 15 years through his charity, Coming Back to Give Back.

"I got here at 4 o'clock this morning," Caesar said.

For thousands of Floridians, Thanksgiving looks vastly different from the holiday many have come to know. More than 24,000 people are experiencing homelessness statewide, including more than 1,500 in Palm Beach County alone. Others face financial hardship, isolation or limited mobility.

Caesar wants to make sure those circumstances don't keep anyone from enjoying a Thanksgiving meal.

"It's a great feeling whenever you can give back," said Caesar.

And for those who can't come to him, he goes to them.

One of his stops Thursday was Lakes of Delray, a senior living community where he delivered 50 meals to residents, some of whom have difficulty leaving their homes or don't have family nearby.

"Can’t get around, so we're bringing it to them," Caesar said.

From there, Caesar headed to a bus station, where he delivered a Thanksgiving dinner to a woman named Pauline, who has recently fallen on hard times.

"Special delivery!" Caesar said as he approached her.

He handed her a plate of food, checked on her, and wished her a blessed Thanksgiving.

Throughout the day, Caesar did more than distribute meals. He introduced himself, struck up conversations and connected with people throughout the community.

For Caesar, the food is a way to offer something more: human connection.

"It's a great day brightening everybody else's day and making sure everyone's good," Caesar said after sitting and talking with a man named Willie. "He was like, ecstatic; he was like, 'Oh my god, I didn't have a meal,

I didn't know what I was going to do today."

On a holiday centered around togetherness, even a brief conversation can carry meaning for someone accustomed to being overlooked.

For people like Willie, Anthony and Jamie, whom Caesar visited Thursday, the greatest gift of Thanksgiving may not be what's on the plate, but the reminder that someone cares.

Because sometimes, it's not just about having a place to get a meal.

It's about feeling like you have a place in the world.

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