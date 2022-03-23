Watch
Missing man found dead in small lake in West Delray Regional Park

Frank Miles, III body was found in about 18 feet of water
Palm Beach County Sheriff’s Office<br/>
Frank Miles III, was last seen on March, 20, 2022.<br/>
Posted at 2:57 PM, Mar 23, 2022
and last updated 2022-03-23 14:57:44-04

DELRAY BEACH, Fla. — A missing man who, deputies say, crashed his vehicle into a gate at a Delray Beach park has been found dead.

After an active search in a wooded area on Tuesday yielded no results, the Palm Beach County Sheriff's Office Marine Unit dive team located the body of Frank Miles, III on Wednesday morning.

The 35-year-old was found dead in about 18 feet of water in a small lake adjacent to the RC airplane field in West Delray Regional Park, according to deputies.

Investigators say Miles dove into the lake after crashing his car at the airfield.

It is unclear as to why he dove into the water.

Copyright 2022 Scripps Media, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.
