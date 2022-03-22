PBSO searching for missing, possibly endangered man

DELRAY BEACH, Fla. — The Palm Beach County Sheriff’s Office is looking for a man who, they say, crashed his vehicle into a gate at a park in Delray Beach.

The incident happened on March 20 at 3:41 p.m. at the West Delray Regional Park. Deputies said 35-year-old Frank Miles, III, abandoned his car after crashing it at the RC airplane field.

Investigators said he then fled into a wooded area and was later seen acting erratic before diving into a nearby lake.

Miles was seen going underwater but was not observed resurfacing, deputies say.

He stands 5 feet 9 inches tall and weighs about 150 pounds. He was last seen wearing a light-colored hoodie, black gym shorts, and no shoes.

Anyone who comes into contact with Miles is urged to contact PBSO Dispatch at 561-688-3400 or the nearest law enforcement agency.