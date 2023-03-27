Watch Now
Man taken to hospital after shooting in Delray Beach, police say

Victim sustains non-life-threatening injuries
Posted at 4:02 PM, Mar 27, 2023
DELRAY BEACH, Fla. — Police in Delray Beach are investigating a shooting Monday afternoon.

The incident occurred in the 300 block of Southwest Tenth Avenue, according to a tweet from police.

A man was found shot at the scene and taken to a hospital with non-life-threatening injuries.

Police did not have any details on the gunman.

No other information was immediately available.

