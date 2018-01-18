Man shot, killed overnight in Delray Beach

DELRAY BEACH, Fla. - Delray Beach police said a man was shot and killed early Thursday morning at SW 12th Ave and SW First St. near the Ridley Temple Church.

At 12:55 a.m., officers were in the southwest area of the city when they heard gunshots and began looking for evidence of a shooting.

Officers later found the shooting victim and attempted to revive him with CPR, but he was pronounced dead at the scene.

"Witnesses told officers that there may have been an altercation right before the shooting. Detectives are looking for any information from the public just to determine exactly what happened that led up to the shooting and of course arrest shooter," said Delray Beach police spokeswoman Dani Moschella.

No arrests have been made. Anyone with information about the shooting is asked to call police at (561) 243-7800 or to Crime Stoppers at (800) 458-TIPS.

"It’s crucial at this time that people contact the police department or crime stoppers to let us know what they know about the shooting. The shooter is not in custody, so we definitely want that information from the public," said Moschella.

The name of the victim has not been released.