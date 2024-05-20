Watch Now
Man shot inside Delray Beach home by relative, police say

Injured man hospitalized in stable condition
A man was shot inside his home by a relative in Delray Beach, officers say.
Posted at 11:52 AM, May 20, 2024
DELRAY BEACH, Fla. — Police in Delray Beach said a man was shot inside his home by a relative Sunday evening.

The shooting took place at about 6:30 p.m. at a home in the 200 block of Southwest 29th Street.

Delray Beach Fire Rescue crews arrived at the scene and took the injured man to the hospital in stable condition.

Police posted on social media Sunday night that one person was in custody.

It's unclear what prompted the shooting.

The name of the victim has not been released.

No other details were immediately available.

