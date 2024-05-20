Man shot inside Delray Beach home by relative, police say

DELRAY BEACH, Fla. — Police in Delray Beach said a man was shot inside his home by a relative Sunday evening.

The shooting took place at about 6:30 p.m. at a home in the 200 block of Southwest 29th Street.

Delray Beach Fire Rescue crews arrived at the scene and took the injured man to the hospital in stable condition.

At 6:30 PM, an adult male was shot inside his home by a relative in the 200 block of SW 29th Street. @DelrayBeachFire transported the victim to the hospital where he is in stable condition. One person is in custody. pic.twitter.com/S2yGbWwNqR — Delray Beach Police (@DelrayBeachPD) May 20, 2024

Police posted on social media Sunday night that one person was in custody.

It's unclear what prompted the shooting.

The name of the victim has not been released.

No other details were immediately available.