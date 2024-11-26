Man hit, killed by Tri-Rail train in Delray Beach

DELRAY BEACH, Fla. — A pedestrian was hit and killed by a Tri-Rail train Tuesday morning in Delray Beach, police said.

The collision occurred at 7:25 a.m. on Lake Ida Road east of Congress Avenue.

Investigators said the train was traveling northbound when it struck a man walking in the same direction near the tracks.

Police said the victim, whose name has not been released, was pronounced dead at the scene.

Lake Ida Road was closed for several hours while authorities investigated the scene.

Police asked anyone with information on the case to contact Delray Beach Police Department Detective Michael Liberta at 561-243-7874.