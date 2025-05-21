Man caught trying to pick up 13-year-old at Walmart for sex given 1 year in jail

DELRAY BEACH, Fla. — A Palm Beach Gardens man who investigators say wascaught with child pornography and attempted to lure a 13-year-old to have sex has been sentenced to jail for one year, along with several years of probation, after pleading guilty.

Suspect Nicholas Watson, 43, was arrested in June 2024 and pleaded guilty in court Tuesday to one count of traveling to meet a minor to have sex, and eight counts of possession of child pornography.

Watson is getting credit for the 53 days he has already served in jail. He has five to seven years of probation once released, according to court documents obtained by WPTV Reporter Victor Jorges.

According to the probable cause affidavit, Watson started sending inappropriate messages to who he thought was a 13-year-old girl on an app called "Whisper." However, police said he was messaging a decoy.

Investigators said Watson wanted to meet with the other texter at a Walmart in Delray Beach in April 2024 where he was confronted by police and Dustin Lampros, who runs a social media group called "561 Predator Catcher." The organization confronts people attempting to have sex with minors.