Major crash shuts down road in Delray Beach

Linton Boulevard will be shut down for hours starting at Congress Avenue
Posted at 6:19 PM, Jul 14, 2021
DELRAY BEACH, Fla. — A major crash has closed the westbound lanes of Linton Boulevard in Delray Beach Wednesday evening.

According to Delray Beach police, the crash involves a vehicle and a motorcycle.

Linton Boulevard will be shut down for hours starting at Congress Avenue, police said.

Motorists are asked to use Lowson Boulevards as an alternate route.

This developing story will be updated as more information becomes available.

