Watch
NewsRegion S Palm Beach CountyDelray Beach

Actions

Human remains found inside Delray Beach home, police say

Discovery made while home owner prepared to make renovations
items.[0].image.alt
Copyright 2021 Scripps Media, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.
WPTV
Human remains were found inside this home on Swinton Avenue in Delray Beach.
Swinton Avenue home where human remains found
Posted at 5:30 PM, Sep 09, 2021
and last updated 2021-09-10 07:16:16-04

DELRAY BEACH, Fla. — Police are investigating after they said human skeletal remains were found inside a Delray Beach home Thursday.

According to police, the property owner and a property manager entered the home at 31 S. Swinton Ave. to do renovations and found the human remains inside.

Officers were called to the scene and were investigating the incident.

The remains have not been identified and were taken to the Palm Beach County medical examiner's office.

It was unclear how long the person had been there or how the person died, police said.

Copyright 2021 Scripps Media, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.