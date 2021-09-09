Human remains found inside Delray Beach home, police say

DELRAY BEACH, Fla. — Police are investigating after they said human skeletal remains were found inside a Delray Beach home Thursday.

According to police, the property owner and a property manager entered the home at 31 S. Swinton Ave. to do renovations and found the human remains inside.

Officers were called to the scene and were investigating the incident.

The remains have not been identified and were taken to the Palm Beach County medical examiner's office.

It was unclear how long the person had been there or how the person died, police said.