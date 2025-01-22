Watch Now
How this Delray Beach local is helping Los Angeles wildfire victims

Rachel Kolvasky’s efforts first started weeks ago, when she shared a post on social media asking for transportation assistance
Rachel Kovalsky, with the help of her friend Phen Jof, started a collection of goods, clothing and toiletries over the last weeks for victims of the Los Angeles wildfires.
DELRAY BEACH, Fla. — Rachel Kovalsky, a Delray Beach local, is stepping up to help victims of the Los Angeles wildfires.

With the help of her friend Phen Jof, Kovalsky started a collection of goods, clothing and toiletries over the last weeks.

Kolvasky says a friend in Los Angeles will help distribute the items.

Kolvasky’s efforts first started weeks ago, when she shared a post on social media asking for transportation assistance.

Just days later, the community contributed to the efforts and eventually donated her a moving truck.

The truck is currently on the way to California and the donations should arrive to several victims by the end of the week.

