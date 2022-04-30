Habitat for Humanity hosts Annual Rock the Block event

DELRAY BEACH, Fla. — Some Delray Beach homes were transformed on Saturday morning as part of Habitat for Humanity’s Annual Rock the Block event.

The city of Delray Beach partnered with the organization to spruce up 10 homes around the Village Academy.

“The importance of the neighborhood revitalization is that folks in these homes cannot afford to landscape their home,” said Jennifer Thomason, CEO of Habitat for Humanity, South Palm Beach County. “They can’t afford to paint their home. In some cases, we do a new roof and landscaping because they literally cannot afford it.”

Homes eligible for the makeovers are based on homeowner’s financial needs, many are seniors, veterans, or disabled.

Several companies and around 300 volunteers also took part to make an impact.

"It’s so inspiring and uplifting when you see neighbors, municipalities, dignitaries, county dignitaries coming out to see this community and see what’s happening in Delray Beach," said Thomason. "Having an opportunity for awareness for people who might not even know who we are or what we do to see neighborhood revitalization."

Habitat for humanity plans to continue the event in the coming years.