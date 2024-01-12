Group advocating for bike safety at Gulf Stream town hall

GULF STREAM, Fla. — A group of bicyclists is planning to go town by town along the beach in Palm Beach County asking for better conditions on the road both for them and for drivers.

Their first stop was at Gulf Stream town hall Friday morning for their monthly commission meeting.

Members of the newly formed Florida Share the Road Coalition told commissioners their plan is to visit every town, city, and police department along A1A from Hillsboro Beach to Palm Beach Island.

They’re asking cities to stick to standards from the state’s department of transportation.

Last week, six bicyclists and the driver of a car were injured in Gulf Stream, on A1A during an early morning ride.

Florida Highway Patrol said a 77-year-old woman from Lantana was driving a 2020 Kia Soul southbound on North Ocean Boulevard hitting the bike riders going northbound.

WPTV’s Victor Jorges spoke to both the coalition and the commission about the plans moving forward.

Cameron Oster was one of the members of Florida Share the Road that addressed commissioners. He said the coalition is made up of 10 bike groups from South Florida and add up to about 1,000 members.

They’re focusing on better roadways for all, not just cyclists.

“Every region has unique roadways," Oster said, "and it’s going to create unique approaches that we need to apply to a multitude of the FDOT standards to make the roadways safe for the drivers, the cyclists, the runners, and all the people that are using the road."

Meantime, Mayor Scott Morgan said the accident last week was a terrible tragedy, and he said there’s nothing the town or the bicyclists would’ve done could’ve prevented it.

“It’s a small narrow road, with narrow rights of way,” he said. “You have a lot of homes on either side of them. Very difficult to rework those roads, but there’s a requirement for safety that the cyclists, the motorists, and the towns must address.”

The mayor went on to say the town encourages bicyclists to ride in single file, while people driving should give the right of way to bikes.

The group said one of the bicyclists injured is still in the ICU.