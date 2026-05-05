DELRAY BEACH, Fla. — Golf carts are becoming an increasingly common sight on the streets of Delray Beach. WPTV is sorting through new data from the police department that reveals incidents tied to the vehicles.

Data shared by the Delray Beach Police Department, which covers November 2025 through March 2026, showed at least 11 traffic complaints, eight traffic stops and three hit-and-runs involving golf carts. The data also shows two reports of stolen golf carts and two assaults.

WATCH BELOW: Golf cart incidents rise in this city as street use increases

Golf cart incidents rise in Delray Beach as street use increases

The department recently posted a video on social media reminding drivers of the rules for operating golf carts on city streets.

Residents and visitors have noticed more golf carts on the roads, though opinions on the trend are mixed.

"I can't stand any golf carts," a bike rider, who did not share his name with WPTV, said while across the street from Delray Beach Municipal Beach. "I just drive a regular bike. I have noticed more of the other type, which I don't really appreciate that."

Sean Thompson, who was visiting Delray Beach, had a different take.

"Any sort of added transportation besides Ubers and your own car, I think it's a plus. It helps you get around and add to the fun," Thompson said.

Under Florida law, a golf cart is considered a low-speed vehicle. Often, a transformation needs to happen to the golf cart before it can be driven on streets. The transformation is commonly referred to as making it "street legal".

Drivers must meet the following requirements before taking a golf cart on public roads:

