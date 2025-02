PALM BEACH COUNTY, Fla. — Delray Beach police said an argument started when a private garbage collector attempted to wake up 56-year-old Donnell Holloman who was sleeping on a front porch.

This happened last Thursday on Northeast First Avenue. Officers said an argument escalated and Holloman started throwing bricks at the victim and his truck.

The victim was hit in the elbow but he’s doing OK.

Holloman took off but police later arrested him on aggravated battery and criminal mischief charges.