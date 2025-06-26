From canvas to community: Delray Beach artist inspires through passion and paint

DELRAY BEACH, Fla. — At the heart of Delray Beach’s vibrant arts scene is the Arts Garage, a nonprofit Cultural Center.

Self-taught artist, teacher, and coach McKinson Souverain is one of the many emerging creatives featured in the gallery’s rotating exhibits.

'Let art allow you to feel', Local artist featured at Arts Garage Gallery

“I’m happy to have it right here in our city, in the city that I grew up in,” Souverain said.

President and CEO Marjorie Waldo told WPTV she hopes the gallery offers more than just wall space.

“I want it to be something that everybody has access to,” Waldo said.

And an opportunity to connect with others. She says Souverain’s work does just that.

“You’re initially seeing the black and white pieces… the body… and then the further you go in, you start to see the soul and the art, “ said Souverain.

A history teacher and a track and flag football coach by day, he’s just as passionate about building confidence in the kids as he is about his paintings.

“I try to infuse confidence into the kids… so they don’t ever feel inferior.”

His love for art started early, with paper and a lot of imagination

“I tried to sketch out the toys as fast as I can, and I’d cut them out and play with them, those were my toys, and in doing that that pretty much taught me how to draw,” he said.

Souverain told us you don’t need much to create something meaningful.

“As a child, I didn’t know that this quote would be with me for the rest of my life, the ones with the least amount of resources are the most creative, I didn’t need much,” he said.

His first painting came with a sense of humor.

“My first painting was pretty terrible... somebody bought it though.”

Through paint, passion, and purpose, Souverain is helping his city feel and connect.

“Let the art allow you to feel. Don’t hold back,” he said.

You can check out McKinson Souverain and other local artists at the Arts Garage during First Friday Art Walks in Delray Beach. Performances run Friday through Sunday — and gallery admission is free.

