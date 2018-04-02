Free oral cancer screenings at Spodak Dental in Delray Beach

DELRAY BEACH, Fla. - This month residents can receive a free screening for oral cancer in Delray Beach.

The Spodak Dental Group is offering free screenings Tuesday through Thursdays from 4:30 p.m. to 5:30 p.m. during the month of April.

This is in recognition of oral cancer awareness month.

The screenings take place at Spodak's office located at 3911 West Atlantic Ave. in Delray Beach.

The screenings are painless and take less than 10 minutes.

To book an appointment, call (561) 498-0050. Everyone is welcome.